Hardik Pandya’s rumoured GF Jasmine Walia spotted at the Ind vs Pak match; has a viral Bollywood hit

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, reality TV star Jasmin Walia was spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday. While the two have not confirmed their relationship, they have often been spotted in each other’s company. Jasmine and Hardik were first linked in August 2024 when they were spotted vacationing in Greece. So, who is Jasmine Walia and why is she famous?

Jasmine hails from Essex and made her TV debut on the hit British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2010 and within two years she was made a full cast member. I couple of years later she pursued a music career and launched her YouTube page in 2014. Jasmine Walia has released songs in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Walia auditioned for the eleventh series of the singing talent show, The X Factor, but was rejected by all four judges.