Hardik Pandya’s rumoured GF Jasmine Walia spotted at the Ind vs Pak match; has a viral Bollywood hit

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, reality TV star Jasmin Walia was spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday. While the two have not confirmed their relationship, they have often been spotted in each other’s company. Jasmine and Hardik were first linked in August 2024 when they were spotted vacationing in Greece. So, who is Jasmine Walia and why is she famous?
Who’s Hardik Pandya’s rumoured fling Jasmine Walia and what does she do?
Jasmine hails from Essex and made her TV debut on the hit British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2010 and within two years she was made a full cast member. I couple of years later she pursued a music career and launched her YouTube page in 2014. Jasmine Walia has released songs in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Walia auditioned for the eleventh series of the singing talent show, The X Factor, but was rejected by all four judges.
In May 2015, she confirmed that she would be quitting TOWIE on Twitter, "I can confirm that I am taking a break from filming #TOWIE but would like to thank everyone involved with the show, Producers, Crew & Cast x [sic],” she wrote.
Jasmine Walia has sung and produced several songs and collaborated with Zack Knight on several tracks. She debuted in Bollywood with the song Bom Diggy in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song peaked at number one on the Indian pop charts for several weeks. In July 2020, Walia became the first British Indian female singer to be featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for her single, Want Some.
Jasmine Walia is also a fixture at some of the biggest fashion shows in the world and has been spotted at Prada and YSL Beauty shows. On Sunday’s match, Jasmine was seen wearing a chic white top and sunglasses and was cheering for team India from the VIP box. A day ago Jasmine shared a few photos of herself in Dubai where she posed in a white halter dress; it’s unclear if she arrived in Dubai with her rumoured boyfriend Hardik Pandya or if she arrived separately.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic officially announced their separation in July 2024, ending their four-year marriage. The couple has a son named Agastya, who spends most of his time in Serbia with his mother.
"We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," they wrote in a joint statement.