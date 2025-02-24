Swooning over Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille watch? Here’s why athletes love the Swiss brand

Hardik Pandya's on-field performance helped India defeat Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, but his fans were clean bowled not just by his performance but also by his exquisite Richard Mille RM 27-02 watch. The Team India all-rounder collects luxury timepieces and owns quite a few flamboyant watches. However, this limited-edition Richard Mille was spotted on him during Sunday’s match in Dubai. might be his most prized asset not just because of its price tag. The timepiece is named after another sporting legend and actually features a breakthrough technology.

Is Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille watch named after Rafael Nadal?

Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille RM 27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon may have a price tag worth crores and you may have to pay almost 50K just for shipping it! However, that’s not what makes this watch unique. With this range, the brand unveiled the very first skeletonised baseplate known as ‘unibody’, in which the baseband and baseplate have been fused into a single piece. This innovation does away with the need to attach the two components and is inspired by the chassis of racing cars, and thus enhances resistance.