‘Heeramandi’ girls Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi celebrate ‘genius’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

B-Town celebs, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha, took to social media to wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his 62nd birthday.

Both Aditi and Sonakshi, who featured in SLB’s period drama Heeramandi, penned heartwarming notes for the National Award-winning filmmaker. Aditi posted a couple of photos featuring her and SLB and wrote in the caption, “Happy happiest birthday to my dearest bestest Sanjay sir Celebrating you and your genius everyday and forever Love you sir.”

The first image shows Aditi lovingly hugging SLB. Other shots are from the sets of the 2024 released Netflix drama. The photo speaks volumes about the bond Aditi shared with the filmmaker.