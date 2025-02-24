Mayanti Langer’s net worth: How she earns more than husband Stuart Binny

Mayanti Langer is one of India’s leading sports journalists. With years of experience reporting on large-scale international sporting events, she has not only gained a solid reputation but also accumulated considerable wealth. Her net worth surpasses that of her husband, a former Indian cricketer, Stuart Binny.
What is Mayanti Langer’s Net Worth?
Mayanti Langer's estimated net worth is around INR 83 crore in 2025. Born on February 8, 1985, Mayanti Langer started her sports journalism career with Football Café. She has since presented high-profile tournaments such as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the Indian Super League in 2014. As a popular face, she remains an integral part of sports broadcasting.
Mayanti Langer earns most of her money from her anchoring with prime sports networks. Furthermore, numerous brand endorsements add to her impressive wealth.
Stuart Binny vs. Mayanti Langer: A Comparison of Wealth
Though Stuart Binny has enjoyed a decent career, his net worth is placed at INR 16.9 crore—much less than his wife's income. After retiring from professional cricket, Binny's sources of income have reduced, while Mayanti is still enjoying success in her career.
Mayanti Langer's Education and Early Breakthrough in Sports Broadcasting
Mayanti Langer is a BA (Hons) graduate from Hindu College, University of Delhi. She developed her interest in sports broadcasting while pursuing higher studies in the United States, where she first began working as a guest anchor for FIFA Beach Football.