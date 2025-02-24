Mayanti Langer’s net worth: How she earns more than husband Stuart Binny

Mayanti Langer's estimated net worth is around INR 83 crore in 2025. Born on February 8, 1985, Mayanti Langer started her sports journalism career with Football Café. She has since presented high-profile tournaments such as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the Indian Super League in 2014. As a popular face, she remains an integral part of sports broadcasting.

Mayanti Langer earns most of her money from her anchoring with prime sports networks. Furthermore, numerous brand endorsements add to her impressive wealth.