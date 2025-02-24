Prajakta Koli kickstarts wedding, drops dreamy pics from mehendi

For the do, Prajakta kept her attire simple yet stunning. Choosing comfort and functionality over flamboyance as always, she opted for a kurti and coordinated palazzo in coral red (yes, the colour screams ‘mehendi’!). The only piece of jewellery she donned was a golden, stone embellished chand baali from Amama Jewels. Rounding off the look, she chose minimal make-up and kohl-rimmed eyes.

For the unversed, Prajakta had met Vrishank on BBM when she was 18 years old and Vrishank, 22. Prajakta, who recently debuted as an author for her romance novel Too Good To Be True, has always been transparent about her real-life romance and decade-long relationship with the lawyer, unlike many of her contemporaries. The couple announced their engagement last year and the wedding is supposed to take place on February 25.

On the work front, Prajakta is fresh off the success of Netflix show Mismatched starring oppsite Rohit Saraf, which released its third season last December.