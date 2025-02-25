Hania Aamir pays tribute to Deepika Padukone’s iconic ‘Om Shanti Om’ role, stuns in a Rahul Misra gown

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently got social media buzzing with her tribute to Deepika Padukone's iconic role in Om Shanti Om. In an Instagram clip, Hania recreated Deepika’s dramatic entrance as Shantipriya, emerging from a luxury vehicle onto a red carpet, waving to a cheering crowd, much like the Bollywood actress's memorable moment.

Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Shantipriya’ with a modern touch

Hania Aamir's homage was not a straightforward reenactment; it was a thoughtful showcase of contemporary Bollywood glamour. She wore a resplendent golden lehenga created by Rahul Mishra, a work of art that combined vintage embroidery with high-fashion couture. Her low-key jewellery, including delicate gold studs and a show-stopping ring, enhanced the look.