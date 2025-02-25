Celebs

Hania Aamir pays tribute to Deepika Padukone’s iconic ‘Om Shanti Om’ role, stuns in a Rahul Misra gown

Hania Aamir's homage was not a straightforward reenactment; it was a thoughtfully edited showcase of contemporary Bollywood glamour
Hania Aamir (L); Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (R)
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently got social media buzzing with her tribute to Deepika Padukone's iconic role in Om Shanti Om. In an Instagram clip, Hania recreated Deepika’s dramatic entrance as Shantipriya, emerging from a luxury vehicle onto a red carpet, waving to a cheering crowd, much like the Bollywood actress's memorable moment.

Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Shantipriya’ with a modern touch

Hania Aamir's homage was not a straightforward reenactment; it was a thoughtful showcase of contemporary Bollywood glamour. She wore a resplendent golden lehenga created by Rahul Mishra, a work of art that combined vintage embroidery with high-fashion couture. Her low-key jewellery, including delicate gold studs and a show-stopping ring, enhanced the look.

Hania Aamir’s makeup was a masterclass in subtle glamour. Soft waves adorned her face, while dewy, glowing makeup with highlighted cheekbones and nude-pink lips amplified her natural glow. She captioned the post with a simple “hi”, letting the video do the talking.

Fan reactions to Hania Aamir's tribute video

The clip soon went viral, charming the fans with Hania Aamir's poise and charisma. Although numerous people showered her with appreciation for the recreation, others couldn't resist comparing her with Deepika Padukone and started debating on who carried out the look more convincingly.  

