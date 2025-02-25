Katrina Kaif visits Maha Kumbh with mother-in-law, offers prasad to attendees

Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, on February 24. The Dhoom 3 star took a holy dip in the river, offered her prayers and also distributed prasad to devotees. In a video that is being circulated online, can be seen with Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.
Katrina Kaif takes holy dip in Maha Kumbh, offers ganga arati
Katrina spoke to the press and said, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."
“What a joy to go with @katrinakaif and her family for sacred snan today in the sangam at Maha Kumbh Mela. This is one of the things I love so much about India — even those who are super successful in entertainment or business are still so pious, devoted and spiritual. Even in the midst of glamor, the presence of God is so strong in their lives. Meeting Katrina today and being together at our @parmarthniketan camp with HH @pujyaswamiji and then going for snan it was so beautiful to see the depth of her spiritual connection and Bhakti. This is the type of influence we need from celebrities,” Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati shared on her Instagram page.
Katrina, along with her mother-in-law, visited the Parmarth Niketan camp and reportedly stayed at their Mahakumbh campsite. Following their visit, videos of them attending the evening bhajan and performing the Ganga aarti surfaced online.
Katrina’s Welcome star Akshay Kumar also visited Maha Kumbh Mela this week and also praised the arrangements at the holy event. This year, Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Sonali Bendre. Billionaires such as Laurene Powell Jobs and Anant Ambani were also pictured at Maha Kumbh.
A huge turnout of pilgrims is expected at Maha Kumbh this year for Shivratri; attendees from all over the country aspire for the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on Wednesday with the Maha Shivratri snan and certain measures are being implemented to make sure attendees can take part in the rituals smoothly.