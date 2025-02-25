Katrina Kaif visits Maha Kumbh with mother-in-law, offers prasad to attendees

Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, on February 24. The Dhoom 3 star took a holy dip in the river, offered her prayers and also distributed prasad to devotees. In a video that is being circulated online, Katrina Kaif can be seen with Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Katrina Kaif takes holy dip in Maha Kumbh, offers ganga arati

Katrina spoke to the press and said, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."