Shah Rukh Khan steals the show in new pics from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s star-studded Mumbai wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s recent Mumbai wedding was an extravagant affair, attracting a constellation of Bollywood stars. Although the presence of the Kapoor family—Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest—gained widespread media attention, the surprise appearance of Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and his family turned out to be the highlight of the event.
Shah Rukh Khan shares touching moments with Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at their wedding
Photographs circulating on social media platforms, featured Shah Rukh Khan interacting fondly with the newlyweds. In one of the snaps, SRK was seen talking to Alekha, another captured the superstar embracing Aadar tightly.
Another picture showed Shah Rukh laughing with his arm around Alekha and Aadar. A photo also featured Shah Rukh and Gauri with Aadar, Alekha, Manoj Jain, and Rima Kapoor.
What did Shah Rukh Khan wear for the occasion?
Shah Rukh Khan chose a black blazer and pants, layered with a black top. Gauri Khan looked stunning in an ivory-white sari, accessorised with an emerald necklace. Their daughter Suhana Khan stunned in an ivory lehenga.
A celebration of love: From Goa to Mumbai
Aadar and Alekha’s wedding in Mumbai comes after their Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year. Their path to marriage started with a Roka ceremony in November 2023, and Aadar’s public proposal in September, when he referred to Alekha as the ‘light of my life.’ The Mumbai bash, a mix of tradition and Bollywood glamour was another highlight in their journey.