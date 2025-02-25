Shah Rukh Khan steals the show in new pics from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s star-studded Mumbai wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s recent Mumbai wedding was an extravagant affair, attracting a constellation of Bollywood stars. Although the presence of the Kapoor family—Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest—gained widespread media attention, the surprise appearance of Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and his family turned out to be the highlight of the event.

Shah Rukh Khan shares touching moments with Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at their wedding