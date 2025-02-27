Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani reportedly divorcing after 9 years of marriage

TV and film actor Aman Verma and his wife, Vandana Lalwani, have reportedly filed for divorce, after a 9-year marriage. According to sources close to the couple, they took the decision due to ‘irreconcilable differences’, after trying to make it work.

“There have been problems between them for some time now. Even as they tried to make amends, things did not get any better,” a source was quoted as saying by a media organisation.

The source also stated couple’s dreams of having a family were also dashed by these widening gaps. Vandana Lalwani reportedly sought a divorce.

“Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani had also thought about starting a family and both tried their best to improve their relationship, but the gap between them had increased so much that finally now the couple has decided to separate,” the source added.

