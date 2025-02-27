Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani reportedly divorcing after 9 years of marriage

TV and film actor Aman Verma and his wife, Vandana Lalwani, have reportedly filed for divorce, after a 9-year marriage. According to sources close to the couple, they took the decision due to ‘irreconcilable differences’, after trying to make it work.
Differences too deep: Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani file for divorce, as per reports
“There have been problems between them for some time now. Even as they tried to make amends, things did not get any better,” a source was quoted as saying by a media organisation.
The source also stated couple’s dreams of having a family were also dashed by these widening gaps. Vandana Lalwani reportedly sought a divorce.
“Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani had also thought about starting a family and both tried their best to improve their relationship, but the gap between them had increased so much that finally now the couple has decided to separate,” the source added.
Aman Verma refuses to comment on the topic
When reached for comment, Aman Verma told a media house, “No comment. Anything that I have to say will be said through my lawyer at the right time.”
How did Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani’s relationship begin?
Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani started dating on the sets of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath in 2014. Their friendship on set turned into a romantic relationship with the couple getting engaged in 2015. They tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016. According to reports, even though they had their initial bliss, their relationship soon began to fall apart, and they chose to go their different ways.