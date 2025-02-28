Gene Hackman’s family suspects monoxide poisoning behind suspicious death

Superman star Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home along with one of their dogs on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 27. Their bodies were identified at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 's daughter suspects carbon monoxide poisoning in tragic death of the 95-year-old actor who retired from acting in 2004. However, there is no official confirmation on this.
How did Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy die?
Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Gene Hackman’s daughter, revealed to the media that she believed the couple may have died from toxic fumes, potentially carbon monoxide, which is invisible and odourless, and responsible for an average of 439 accidental, non-fire-related deaths per year.
While no visible trauma was detected, the police are reportedly ruling nothing out and believe they could have been victims of a double homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural causes.
In a 911 call that has been obtained by the press, a maintenance person who first spotted their bodies requested immediate help. They revealed to emergency services that they could see two people through a window who were not moving inside the couple’s home.
New Mexico authorities believe the bodies may have been in the home for at least a day before being discovered. Neither Hackman nor Arakawa showed any signs of trauma. However, a Santa Fe detective who sought the search warrant believed the couple’s deaths were “suspicious,” considering there was an open pill bottle and pills scattered near the bodies and the fact that the door to the home was left ajar. Arakawa was found lying on her side in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, about 10-15 feet away from their deceased German Shepherd. Two other living dogs were also found on the property.
The couple married in 1991 and had lived in New Mexico since 2004. A friend of the couple, Barbara Lenihan, told press that she had spoken with Arakawa in January. At that time, Hackman appeared to be becoming more frail but was still active. “They always were somewhat reclusive even though everyone loved to be around them,” she told a newspaper.
Hackman stayed away from the public eye for the most part but was snapped at a New Mexico fuel station in 2023 in a baseball cap and blue jeans. A year later, Hackman and Betsy were seen grabbing some food at the restaurant Pappadeaux's in Santa Fe. Gene began his acting career in 1956 at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he formed a friendship with fellow aspiring actor Dustin Hoffman. Both were viewed as outsiders by their classmates and were even voted "The Least Likely to Succeed." Motivated to prove the doubters wrong, Gene relocated to New York City.