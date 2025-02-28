Gene Hackman’s family suspects monoxide poisoning behind suspicious death

Superman star Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home along with one of their dogs on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 27. Their bodies were identified at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Gene Hackman 's daughter suspects carbon monoxide poisoning in tragic death of the 95-year-old actor who retired from acting in 2004. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

How did Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy die?

Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Gene Hackman’s daughter, revealed to the media that she believed the couple may have died from toxic fumes, potentially carbon monoxide, which is invisible and odourless, and responsible for an average of 439 accidental, non-fire-related deaths per year.

While no visible trauma was detected, the police are reportedly ruling nothing out and believe they could have been victims of a double homicide, suicide, accidental death or natural causes.