Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a joyous news with their fans. In a heartwarming post, they shared a picture of their hands holding a pair of tiny white baby booties, alluding to the arrival of their first child.
Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress shocks netizens with good news
Kiara captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives 👶 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏼.” The announcement quickly garnered love from her fans and industry colleagues, with celebrities like Rhea Kapoor and Neena Gupta extending their congratulations.
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 in a dreamy ceremony in Jaisalmer. Since then, they have been one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. This pregnancy announcement has only added to the excitement among their fans.
While the couple has yet to share more details, their post has already taken social media by storm, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on this new chapter in their lives.