Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a joyous news with their fans. In a heartwarming post, they shared a picture of their hands holding a pair of tiny white baby booties, alluding to the arrival of their first child.

Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress shocks netizens with good news

Kiara captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives 👶 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏼.” The announcement quickly garnered love from her fans and industry colleagues, with celebrities like Rhea Kapoor and Neena Gupta extending their congratulations.