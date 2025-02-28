Sushmita Sen thanks designer Neeta Lulla for dressing her ‘princesses’ in stunning lehengas

She also highlighted the importance of relationships evolving over time and expressed her deep affection for Neeta.

Sushmita’s post was filled with love and appreciation, with hashtags reflecting her feelings about family, friendship, and simplicity. She also shared a glimpse of her personal life, mentioning her two daughters—Renee, whom she adopted in 2000, and Alisah, who joined the family in 2010.

In another recent interaction, Sushmita answered a fan’s question about her marriage plans during a Q&A session. She expressed her desire to get married, saying it would require finding someone truly worthy of such a bond, emphasising that marriage should be based on love that reaches the heart.

The actress also touched upon attending a wedding in Jaipur and shared that her younger daughter, Alisah, was preparing for her board exams, showing her devotion to her family.