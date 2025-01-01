Jahnvi-Shikar to Tamannaah-Vijay: Most awaited Bollywood weddings of 2025

Another B-town couple that has been painting the town red with their romance is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma. For the unversed, the duo fell for one another during the shooting of their film, Lust Stories 2 back in 2023. As soon as things got a little serious they decided to make their relationship public. The duo is often seen speaking about each other during interviews and making public appearances while holding hands. Ever since the news of their relationship surfaced, fans have been wondering when Tamannaah and Vijay will be getting married. While speculations regarding the same were doing rounds for some time now, a recent media report asserted that Tamannaah and Vijay are slated to tie the knot in 2025 itself. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the couple is already looking for a luxurious apartment for themselves.