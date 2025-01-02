Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff in an intimate ceremony
Singer Armaan Malik surprised fans on Thursday morning, announcing his wedding to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff through a joint post on social media. The couple shared photos from the wedding, revealing glimpses of the intimate ceremony.
The wedding photos showcase the couple in beautifully coordinated outfits. Aashna looked radiant in a vibrant orange lehenga, while Armaan complemented her in a pastel-shade sherwani suit. The pictures capture several joyful moments from the wedding rituals, showcasing the couple’s happiness as they embark on this new chapter.
Armaan kept the caption simple yet heartfelt, writing, “Tu hi mera ghar (You are my home).” The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities. Actress Pranutan expressed her joy with a string of red heart emojis. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Oh my goodness! Congratulations you guys," while actress Aahana Kumra simply offered her congratulations.
Armaan and Aashna’s journey towards marriage began with their engagement in August 2023. The singer shared the engagement news with his fans through a series of romantic photos on social media. One of the pictures showed Armaan on one knee, holding a ring, while others captured the couple posing adorably together. Armaan captioned the engagement post, “And our forever has only just begun.”
Aashna is a prominent Indian fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber. Her work in the fashion and beauty space has earned her recognition, including being named the luxury fashion influencer of the Year 2023 by a popular magazine. The couple’s wedding marks a beautiful culmination of their relationship, celebrated with close family and friends.