Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares heartfelt New Year’s post as she prepares for motherhood in 2025

Hailie Jade, daughter of American rapper Eminem, shared a heartfelt New Year’s Eve post with her husband, Evan McClintock, expressing her excitement for the new beginnings that 2025 will bring. The 29-year-old influencer, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted adorable photos on Instagram, capturing a tender moment with Evan.
In the images, Evan was seen gently cradling Hailie’s baby bump as she stood in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Hailie wore a flowing white dress paired with casual blue jeans, while Evan opted for a classic black shirt.
This New Year’s Eve post follows a glimpse Hailie shared of her Christmas and 29th birthday celebrations on December 25. A video posted on Instagram showed her family singing ‘Happy Birthday’ as she sat in front of their Christmas tree, ready to blow out the candles on a cake decorated with the number 29. She captioned the post, “Last year in my twenties starts now,” adding a festive “Oh & of course, Merry Christmas.”
Hailie and Evan tied the knot in May 2024. In October, Hailie’s podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, revealed on their Just A Little Shady podcast that most people were unaware of Hailie’s pregnancy during the wedding celebrations. Ednie recounted how she helped conceal the pregnancy by discreetly taking Hailie’s drinks whenever people weren’t looking, making it appear as though Hailie was drinking throughout the night. Hailie jokingly added that Brittany was “taking one for the team.”
Hailie and Evan’s journey to parenthood has been filled with exciting milestones. On October 28, they began working on their baby’s nursery, describing it as their ‘most special project yet.’ They later revealed the baby’s gender on an episode of the podcast in November, sharing the news with their listeners, according to reports. The couple is expecting a baby boy.