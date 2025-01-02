Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares heartfelt New Year’s post as she prepares for motherhood in 2025

Hailie and Evan tied the knot in May 2024. In October, Hailie’s podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, revealed on their Just A Little Shady podcast that most people were unaware of Hailie’s pregnancy during the wedding celebrations. Ednie recounted how she helped conceal the pregnancy by discreetly taking Hailie’s drinks whenever people weren’t looking, making it appear as though Hailie was drinking throughout the night. Hailie jokingly added that Brittany was “taking one for the team.”