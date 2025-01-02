Mark Wahlberg celebrates New Year with family in Barbados

The Wahlberg family has been spending lots of time together during the holidays. Rhea shared pictures of everyone at Nobu in Las Vegas for Thanksgiving. "So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday”, she wrote at the time.

The Fighter actor moved his family from California to Las Vegas in 2022. He spoke about the major shift in March 2024.

"It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests", he said of their new home base. "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us”.