Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha ring in 2025 with a Kapoor-Bhatt family vacation in Thailand

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha, ushered in the New Year in Thailand, joining the Kapoor and Bhatt families for a festive vacation. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were absent, the Sahnis and Bhatts joined the celebrations.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister, shared a heartwarming family portrait on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening. The photo captured the entire group enjoying their time together, with Riddhima captioning the post, “Memories made together last a lifetime.” She added hashtags including #FamilyHoliday, #NewYear2025, and #ThailandDiaries.
The group photo featured familiar faces, including Ranbir, dressed casually in a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap, holding Raha in his arms. Alia looked relaxed in a pink tank top. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, a close friend of the couple, was also present, along with Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, actress Soni Razdan, who sported a printed cord set.
Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, looked stylish in a white top and grey cardigan. Riddhima’s husband, businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter, Samara, also joined the family gathering.
Riddhima also shared a playful photo with Bharat, recreating the iconic Titanic pose made famous by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 film. She captioned the photo with, “Mandatory pose,” adding the hashtag #ThailandDiaries. Bharat also shared these pictures, along with a few others, on his own Instagram account, including a humorous photo of Riddhima recreating the Titanic pose with her mother, Neetu.
One of the most touching moments from the vacation was captured in a video shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ranbir, dressed in black and beaming with a wide smile, ran to embrace Alia in a warm hug, capturing the joy and love shared between the couple.
On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have exciting projects lined up. They will be seen together in Love & War. Ranbir is also set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Ramayana, while Alia will headline the film, Alpha. Ayan Mukerji is currently directing War 2. Neetu will appear in Letters To Mr. Khanna.