Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha ring in 2025 with a Kapoor-Bhatt family vacation in Thailand

The group photo featured familiar faces, including Ranbir, dressed casually in a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap, holding Raha in his arms. Alia looked relaxed in a pink tank top. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, a close friend of the couple, was also present, along with Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, actress Soni Razdan, who sported a printed cord set.

Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, looked stylish in a white top and grey cardigan. Riddhima’s husband, businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter, Samara, also joined the family gathering.

Riddhima also shared a playful photo with Bharat, recreating the iconic Titanic pose made famous by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 film. She captioned the photo with, “Mandatory pose,” adding the hashtag #ThailandDiaries. Bharat also shared these pictures, along with a few others, on his own Instagram account, including a humorous photo of Riddhima recreating the Titanic pose with her mother, Neetu.