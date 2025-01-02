Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ring in New Year with cozy cuddly pictures

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco are feeling the love heading into 2025. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, marked New Year's Eve by sharing a series of videos and photos of herself and the music producer, 36, on Instagram just weeks following their engagement.

The actress-musician kicked off her slideshow with a shot of a paper plate with beans on which someone scratched "I love you" in ink. She also included a cozy selfie with Benny, as well as a shot from a glam couple's night out in which he kissed Selena's hand.

Selena Gomez also shared a video seemingly from the same evening, in which she and Blanco shared a smooch. She included a photo of the pair posing while peering at a security footage monitor at a T.J. Maxx store. The gallery was rounded out by a picture of Gomez and her younger sister enjoying New York City restaurant Serendipity 3's iconic frozen hot chocolate, and a mirror selfie displaying Gomez's engagement ring. "Happy new years", she wrote in her caption.