Shivarajkumar shares his emotional journey of overcoming cancer, promises a powerful comeback

Dr Shivarajkumar, renowned Kannada actor and son of legendary Dr Rajkumar, spoke about his battle with cancer in a heartfelt video message from the US. Sharing his journey on the first day of 2025, the actor assured fans of his recovery and promised a strong return.
In the video, Shivarajkumar extended New Year wishes and expressed his deep emotions, saying, “I feel hesitant to speak as I might become emotional. Leaving Karnataka for treatment was incredibly hard for me. Fear was inevitable, but the immense support of my fans has been my greatest strength.”
He shared details of his treatment journey, recounting, “While working on the film 45, I underwent chemotherapy and even completed the climax fight sequence. As my departure for treatment in the US neared, I grew anxious, but my wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita were my pillars of strength.”
The actor also expressed gratitude for his medical team. “My urinary bladder has been replaced, but I assure everyone that there’s no need to worry. I am well and will return with double the energy. To my fans, your unwavering support has been my biggest motivation.”
His wife Geetha Shivarajkumar joined him in the video, revealing that all medical reports were negative and that he had officially been declared cancer-free. “His recovery is thanks to the blessings of his fans, and I will always be grateful for that,” she said.
According to reports, Shivarajkumar underwent surgery in Miami, where an artificial bladder was constructed using a part of his intestine. Previously, in November, the actor had acknowledged his health challenges without revealing the cancer diagnosis, stating, “At the end of the day, I’m human like everyone else. I have a health issue and am undergoing treatment.”