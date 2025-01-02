Shivarajkumar shares his emotional journey of overcoming cancer, promises a powerful comeback

Dr Shivarajkumar, renowned Kannada actor and son of legendary Dr Rajkumar, spoke about his battle with cancer in a heartfelt video message from the US. Sharing his journey on the first day of 2025, the actor assured fans of his recovery and promised a strong return.

In the video, Shivarajkumar extended New Year wishes and expressed his deep emotions, saying, “I feel hesitant to speak as I might become emotional. Leaving Karnataka for treatment was incredibly hard for me. Fear was inevitable, but the immense support of my fans has been my greatest strength.”