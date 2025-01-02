Who is Aryan Khan’s mystery girl Larissa Bonesi?

As rumours of Aryan dating Larissa have been doing rounds for some time now, the netizens have been wondering about his mystery girl. For those who do not know, Larissa Bonesi is an actress and model. Born on 28 March 1990 in Brazil, she has been a part of many Bollywood and Tollywood. She appeared in Raj and D.K's 2013 action comedy Go Goa Gone.

Larissa was seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in the project. Her filmography also includes Southern movies like Sai Dharam Tej's action-comedy Thikka, Next Enti?, and Penthouse. Besides this, she has also been a part of the advertising campaigns for some top brands like Olay, Lancôme and Levi’s. While neither Aryan nor Larissa have commented on their relationship, the two are often seen spending time with each other, adding to the speculations.