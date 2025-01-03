Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump as she takes a walk with husband KL Rahul, shares video

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are stepping into an exciting new phase of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, is reportedly busy creating a cosy nest for their little one’s arrival.

The duo welcomed the New Year in Sydney, where Athiya joined KL Rahul to cheer him on during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fifth and final Test match of the series is scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 3, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.