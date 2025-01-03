Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump as she takes a walk with husband KL Rahul, shares video

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are stepping into an exciting new phase of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, is reportedly busy creating a cosy nest for their little one’s arrival.
The duo welcomed the New Year in Sydney, where Athiya joined KL Rahul to cheer him on during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fifth and final Test match of the series is scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 3, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
Recently, Athiya shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their cherished moments. The opening frame captures the couple exuding warmth and love, with Athiya leaning on Rahul’s shoulder, both dressed casually yet stylishly. The second video shows the pair walking hand-in-hand, radiating happiness, as Athiya subtly flaunts her baby bump—a sight that melted hearts everywhere.
Athiya rounded off her post with a reflective note on wellness, perfect for embracing the New Year. The final slide read: “Slow down often, count your blessings, be kind to your heart, believe in new beginnings.” Her caption added a touch of optimism: “2025, looking forward to you.”
As they balance this new phase with grace and joy, Athiya and KL Rahul are undoubtedly glowing with anticipation, making the start of 2025 truly unforgettable.
On November 8, 2024, Athiya delighted her followers with a heartfelt baby announcement on Instagram. Staying true to her love for minimalism, the actress chose a simple picture note over an elaborate pregnancy photoshoot.
The note, penned by the soon-to-be parents, joyfully shared that their “beautiful blessing is on the way,” with a sweet mention of 2025. Adorned with tiny feet and a charming amulet symbolising protection from the evil eye, the announcement was a perfect blend of simplicity and sentimentality.