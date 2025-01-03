Junaid Khan theatre play to coincide with release of first song from his film ‘Loveyapa’

Actor Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who made his debut with the streaming film Maharaj, is set to perform a theatre play on Friday coinciding with the song release from his upcoming movie Loveyapa.

After the announcement of the release date of Loveyapa, Junaid is performing for the first time at Prithvi Theatre. Loveyapa also stars Khushi Kapoor. This marks Junaid’s second film after Maharaj which was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who himself was a Hindu.

Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid. in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli, and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

He founded the Gujarati language weekly, Satyaprakash in 1855 in order to leverage mass communication for social reform. Six years later, the newspaper was merged with his guru’s Anglo-Gujarati newspaper Rast Goftar published from then Bombay, which at that point included parts of Gujarat as Bombay presidency.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.