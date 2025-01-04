Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate daughter Anoushka’s 17th birthday, pose for an adorable family photo

Actors Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, known for keeping their personal lives private, offered a rare glimpse into their family life with a heartwarming picture on social media. Shalini took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo from their daughter Anoushka’s 17th birthday celebration.
The image features the family posing for a picture, with Anoushka taking centre stage as she prepares to cut her birthday cake. While Shalini opted for a simple captionless post, the photo itself spoke volumes, capturing the joy and togetherness of the special occasion.
Shalini also shared snaps of her posing with her childern and a picture featuring her and Ajith. In the photos, Ajith sported a sharp black suit and white shirt, showcasing a noticeably leaner physique. Shalini, meanwhile, radiated elegance in a simple printed white top. Speculation suggests the family celebrated Anoushka’s birthday outside of India, but the exact location remains unknown.
Fans of the popular couple were ecstatic to receive this surprise update. The comment section overflowed with heart emojis as fans expressed their happiness for the family. Many also took the opportunity to shower Anoushka with birthday wishes.
Ajith and Shalini, who have been married since 2000 after a year of dating, are known for keeping their personal lives under wraps. They have two children: Anoushka, born in 2008, and their son Aadvik, who arrived in 2015. This rare family photo serves as a heartwarming treat for fans who rarely get a glimpse into the private lives of their favourite stars.