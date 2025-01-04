Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate daughter Anoushka’s 17th birthday, pose for an adorable family photo

Actors Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, known for keeping their personal lives private, offered a rare glimpse into their family life with a heartwarming picture on social media. Shalini took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo from their daughter Anoushka’s 17th birthday celebration.

The image features the family posing for a picture, with Anoushka taking centre stage as she prepares to cut her birthday cake. While Shalini opted for a simple captionless post, the photo itself spoke volumes, capturing the joy and togetherness of the special occasion.