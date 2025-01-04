Farhan Akhtar champions Rohit Sharma's legacy: "You’re a superstar"
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has been lately facinga slump in his form recently, but he's found an ally in Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar. Farhan has come out swinging in defense of the beleaguered captain.
Taking to Instagram, Farhan praised Rohit's selfless leadership, acknowledging the immense pressure he faces. "Just have to get this off my chest..This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years. His skill with the bat speaks for itself and there have been innumerable innings in which he’s shown us the elite level he performs at," he wrote in the caption, adding, "Yes, this sport can be cruel and you’d be hard pressed to come up with a name of a cricketer who hasn’t gone through a lean period. We’ve seen the greatest batsmen and bowlers struggle for form .. at times we’ve secretly wished that they would take a break, find their form in domestic cricket or the nets, then make a comeback. You’d be hard pressed to think of someone, more so a captain, who did that voluntarily."
Farhan then goes on to highlight that Rohit is putting ahead "his team's chances of a win ahead of himself finding form." In reflection to this notion, Farhan then shuns the criticism the cricketer is receiving from the 'larger majority'. "Ask yourself.. why would anyone do this again if this is how the world responds to a man thinking of the larger cause than his own glory?" he continued.
He then addresses the cricketer directly in the post. "@rohitsharma45 You’re a superstar. You know what you’re doing and I know you won’t let the negativity get you down.. but just want to say thank you for showing the world that you put team before individual. It’s a hard thing to do and only the strongest of mind and heart can do it. That’s what makes a great leader. See you back on the field soon," he mentioned.
Rohit's captaincy in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a rollercoaster. The Indian team, despite moments of brilliance, has struggled against a dominant Australian side. The sportsperson has been under fire for his batting form, adding to his pressure.
To alleviate the pressure, Rohit Sharma has been rested for the final Test match. The pressure is now on India to win the final Test to level the series and stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) race. A loss would significantly diminish their chances of reaching the WTC final.