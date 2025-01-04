Farhan Akhtar champions Rohit Sharma's legacy: "You’re a superstar"

Farhan then goes on to highlight that Rohit is putting ahead "his team's chances of a win ahead of himself finding form." In reflection to this notion, Farhan then shuns the criticism the cricketer is receiving from the 'larger majority'. "Ask yourself.. why would anyone do this again if this is how the world responds to a man thinking of the larger cause than his own glory?" he continued.

He then addresses the cricketer directly in the post. "@rohitsharma45 You’re a superstar. You know what you’re doing and I know you won’t let the negativity get you down.. but just want to say thank you for showing the world that you put team before individual. It’s a hard thing to do and only the strongest of mind and heart can do it. That’s what makes a great leader. See you back on the field soon," he mentioned.

Rohit's captaincy in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a rollercoaster. The Indian team, despite moments of brilliance, has struggled against a dominant Australian side. The sportsperson has been under fire for his batting form, adding to his pressure.

To alleviate the pressure, Rohit Sharma has been rested for the final Test match. The pressure is now on India to win the final Test to level the series and stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) race. A loss would significantly diminish their chances of reaching the WTC final.