Hania Aamir grooves to ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Badi Mushkil’ at a wedding, steals the show

Yashma also shared a dance with another guest to the classic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Arooba herself took to the dance floor for a performance to Sukhwinder Singh’s Banthan Chali Bolo.

The wedding was a star-studded event, attended by numerous Pakistani celebrities including Wajahat Raoof, Kinza Hashmi, Tooba Amir, Agha Ali, Dana Neer, and Imran Ashraf. The celebration also featured other guests dancing to recent Bollywood hits, including Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s songs Dhindhora Baje Re and Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more.

Hania looked stunning at the wedding, wearing a green and golden lehenga and accessorising with elegant jewellery. This isn’t the first time Hania has publicly displayed her appreciation for Indian music and dance. She frequently shares videos of herself grooving to Hindi songs on her social media platforms.