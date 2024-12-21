Hania Aamir stuns in a timeless ivory chikankari sari at a wedding

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently showcased the enduring appeal of the classic ivory sari, demonstrating how this wardrobe staple can be elevated with thoughtful styling. Attending a wedding function, Hania opted for a cream and gold sari with delicate detailing, proving its versatility and timeless elegance.

Hania’s sari, from the brand Fashion Diva Chikankari Studio, featured subtle floral chikankari embroidery across the fabric. Antique gold work on the border provided a subtle contrast against the cream background. A matching gold sleeveless blouse complemented the sari, ensuring the focus remained on the intricate details of the drape.