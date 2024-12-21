Hania Aamir stuns in a timeless ivory chikankari sari at a wedding

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently showcased the enduring appeal of the classic ivory sari, demonstrating how this wardrobe staple can be elevated with thoughtful styling. Attending a wedding function, Hania opted for a cream and gold sari with delicate detailing, proving its versatility and timeless elegance.
Hania’s sari, from the brand Fashion Diva Chikankari Studio, featured subtle floral chikankari embroidery across the fabric. Antique gold work on the border provided a subtle contrast against the cream background. A matching gold sleeveless blouse complemented the sari, ensuring the focus remained on the intricate details of the drape.
The actress accessorised with oversized metallic earrings, adding a touch of modern glamour to the traditional ensemble. Hania opted for a simple yet effective beauty look, featuring heavy kajal and glossy pink lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun, further enhancing the vintage charm of her overall appearance.
Hania’s styling choices offer valuable inspiration for anyone looking to wear a similar sari. The simplicity of the cream hue allows for versatility in accessorising. Whether it's heavy stone jewellery for a more opulent look or bold makeup for a contemporary twist, the sari provides a perfect canvas for experimentation.
A timeless chikankari sari, like the one worn by Hania, is a valuable addition to any wardrobe, especially during the wedding season. Brides can consider it for daytime pre-wedding events, offering a lighter and more comfortable alternative to heavily embellished outfits. Its neutral colour palette allows for a wide range of styling choices, making it a versatile and timeless piece.