Janhvi Kapoor rings in the new year with a giant laddoo

Khushi, who made her debut as Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will soon appear in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic drama is an adaptation of the Tamil hit Love Today and recently released its first track, Loveyapa Hogaya. Khushi also has another project, Naadaniyaan, in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan.

As for Janhvi, the New Year moment adds to her charm as fans await updates on her upcoming ventures.