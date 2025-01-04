Janhvi Kapoor rings in the new year with a giant laddoo

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor welcomed the New Year in a sweet and festive way, treating herself to a giant laddoo while sharing her warm wishes with fans. On Saturday, Janhvi posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the first, she donned traditional Indian attire, her back turned to the camera with a graceful tilt of her face towards the lens. The image was set against a stunning mountain backdrop.
The following snapshots included two selfies from her hotel room, capturing her cheerful smile. The final photo showed Janhvi enjoying a large laddoo, adding a playful touch to her New Year’s celebrations.
Captioning the post with a simple “Happy New Year!”, Janhvi gave fans a glimpse into her celebration.
Last month, the actress was seen celebrating Christmas with her siblings Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, with Arjun sharing a post titled “A Siblings Kinda Christmas.”
Khushi, who made her debut as Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will soon appear in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic drama is an adaptation of the Tamil hit Love Today and recently released its first track, Loveyapa Hogaya. Khushi also has another project, Naadaniyaan, in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan.
As for Janhvi, the New Year moment adds to her charm as fans await updates on her upcoming ventures.