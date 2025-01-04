Kiara Advani advised rest due to exertion; skips Game Changer trailer launch

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised, contrary to recent reports suggesting otherwise. The actress, who had to miss the trailer launch of her upcoming film Game Changer, has been advised to rest due to exhaustion from her busy schedule.

Kiara's spokesperson issued a statement clarifying her health status, stating, "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised. She has been advised to rest due to exertion as she has been working non-stop." This clarification came after several media outlets speculated that the actress had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Saturday morning.

Kiara will soon appear alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer, a political drama directed by Shankar and set to release on January 10. The film features Ram Charan in a double role, portraying an IAS officer with anger management issues who takes on corrupt politicians to fulfil his father’s dream of a corruption-free nation.

In December, Kiara shared insights into her demanding schedule for the film. She revealed that she had shot a song sequence for an extensive 13-day period, marking her longest schedule for a single song. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsals for the track titled Dhop, Kiara expressed her excitement about the experience.

She captioned her post, “Here’s a sneak peek of my first day at rehearsal for the first schedule of Game Changer. We started the film with the shoot of the song Dhop, beautifully conceptualized by Shankar Sir. It was the first time I shot a movie song for 13 days on a set that made me feel like I was in Disneyland.”

The actress praised choreographer Jani Master’s innovative moves and reflected on the challenge of mastering a unique blend of dance styles. She also appreciated co-star Ram’s exceptional dancing skills and credited music composer Thaman S for the track’s compelling beats. She added her gratitude to costume designer Manish Malhotra and the makeup and hair team for bringing the vibrant visuals to life.

Kiara’s enthusiasm for the project is evident as she promises fans more behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film in the coming days. Fans can look forward to her dazzling performances and larger-than-life moments when Game Changer hits theaters.