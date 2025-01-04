Priyanka Chopra shares stunning family moments and her goal for 2025

On the professional front, Priyanka has an exciting lineup of projects. She stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also appear in The Bluff, a swashbuckler drama set in the 19th-century Caribbean, where she plays a former female pirate confronting her past.

Additionally, fans can look forward to Priyanka’s return in the second season of the popular web series Citadel.