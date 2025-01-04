Priyanka Chopra shares stunning family moments and her goal for 2025

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled her aspiration for 2025, focusing on ‘abundance’ in joy, happiness, and peace. Priyanka posted a series of family snapshots on Instagram featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. In one picture, the actress flaunted her toned physique in an orange bikini while standing on the parapet of a luxury villa.
Another photo captured her in a red bikini, posing on the beach with Nick as Malti played in the water. The gallery also included candid moments of family fun, jet skiing, and tender interactions between Priyanka and Malti.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness, and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025...”
On New Year’s Eve, Priyanka shared her strategy for dealing with negativity, resharing a post about managing bad energy with humor and grace.
On the professional front, Priyanka has an exciting lineup of projects. She stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also appear in The Bluff, a swashbuckler drama set in the 19th-century Caribbean, where she plays a former female pirate confronting her past.
Additionally, fans can look forward to Priyanka’s return in the second season of the popular web series Citadel.