Upasana Konidela shares Klin Kaara’s adorable reaction on seeing dad Ram Charan on TV for the first time

Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a heartwarming family moment with fans on social media on Saturday. She posted a delightful video of their one-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, watching her father on television for the very first time.
The video posted by Upasana on Instagram captured a sweet scene from their home, where the family was seen watching the Netflix documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond. Suddenly, Klin Kaara spotted her father on the screen and reacted with adorable excitement, pointing at the television and exclaiming with joy.
Upasana was heard chuckling in the background, clearly enjoying her daughter’s reaction. An equally thrilled Ram repeatedly asked, “Who’s that?” as Klin Kaara remained captivated by the screen.
Upasana captioned the post, “When she watches her naana on screen for the first time. @AlwaysRamCharan sooo proud of u. Eagerly waiting for game changer.”
While Ram is enjoying these precious family moments, he is also heavily involved in promoting his highly anticipated action entertainer, Game Changer. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, and is directed by S Shankar. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in prominent roles.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani at an event for Game Changer