Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena found dead at his Los Angeles home

Actress Aubrey Plaza’s husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Friday morning by his assistant, according to reports. Local authorities responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. While the cause of death remains undisclosed, Aubrey’s representatives confirmed to a media organisation that “the family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

Aubrey and Jeff (47), who had been together since 2011, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021. The couple, known for their comedic collaborations, have no children. The news of their marriage came as a surprise to many, revealed by Aubrey through an Instagram post congratulating Jeff on his film Spin Me Round and calling him her ‘darling husband.’