'All I ask for is respect': Karan Aujla reacts to fan throwing a shoe during 2024 London performance

Karan immediately paused the show and addressed the individual responsible. In footage circulating online, he can be heard saying, “Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don’t be throwing your shoes in shame.” He also directly addressed someone in the crowd, asking, “Was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don’t want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful.”

According to reports, Karan further said, “I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” Another video showed security escorting the person who threw the shoe out of the venue.