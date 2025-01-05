'All I ask for is respect': Karan Aujla reacts to fan throwing a shoe during 2024 London performance

Singer Karan Aujla has spoken out against the disturbing trend of audience members throwing objects onto the stage during performances, reflecting on an incident where he was struck by a shoe during a concert in London last year.
In a recent interview, Karan addressed the issue, emphasising the importance of respect for performing artistes. “I always believe in treating my fans with respect because they’re the reason I’m here today,” he stated. “I was performing on stage, giving my 100%, and suddenly this happened. You know, as artistes, we put our heart and soul into every performance and we want to create memories.”
Karan specifically condemned the act of throwing objects, stating, “This trend of throwing weird things on stage… it’s not in our culture, not our way of showing appreciation. All I ask for is respect – not just for me, but for every artist who gets on that stage.”
The incident in question occurred in September of last year during Karan’s performance at the O2 arena in London. Videos and photos shared on social media captured the moment a shoe was thrown from the audience, hitting the singer.
Karan immediately paused the show and addressed the individual responsible. In footage circulating online, he can be heard saying, “Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don’t be throwing your shoes in shame.” He also directly addressed someone in the crowd, asking, “Was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don’t want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful.”
According to reports, Karan further said, “I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” Another video showed security escorting the person who threw the shoe out of the venue.
Despite this unfortunate incident, Karan has continued to connect with his fans through live performances. He recently concluded the Indian leg of his It Was All A Dream Tour, performing in cities such as Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. Karan is known for popular tracks like Tauba Tauba and White Brown Black.
