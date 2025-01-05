Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pictures of Taimur doing ‘maa ki seva’

Previously, Kareena shared her insights into what makes a film truly successful in the current cinematic landscape. Reflecting on her years in Bollywood and her family’s storied legacy, she emphasised the importance of creating magic on screen.

“The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success,” she said.

Kareena highlighted that the essence of a great film lies in its ability to resonate with audiences, leaving them touched by its action, music, or story. “In a movie, there has to be magic. Something needs to touch you during those 2-2.5 hours—that’s what makes it unforgettable,” she added.

Her sentiments echo Bollywood’s tradition of delivering stories that entertain while leaving a lasting impact. On social media, Kareena also treated fans to several pictures from her recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival.