Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pictures of Taimur doing ‘maa ki seva’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of her elder son Taimur performing “maa ki seva.”
On Saturday, Kareena posted charming pictures on Instagram, showing Taimur walking in her stilettos with his back to the camera. Dressed in a sleek black suit, Taimur looked adorable in the snaps.
She captioned the post, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy new year, friends. More pictures coming soon—stay tuned.”
Previously, Kareena shared her insights into what makes a film truly successful in the current cinematic landscape. Reflecting on her years in Bollywood and her family’s storied legacy, she emphasised the importance of creating magic on screen.
“The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success,” she said.
Kareena highlighted that the essence of a great film lies in its ability to resonate with audiences, leaving them touched by its action, music, or story. “In a movie, there has to be magic. Something needs to touch you during those 2-2.5 hours—that’s what makes it unforgettable,” she added.
Her sentiments echo Bollywood’s tradition of delivering stories that entertain while leaving a lasting impact. On social media, Kareena also treated fans to several pictures from her recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival.
On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which faced off against Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.