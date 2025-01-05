Malaika Arora offers fans a glimpse of her first workday in 2025

The note came after responding to a public comment by her ex, Arjun Kapoor, about being “single.” In the post, Malaika candidly acknowledged the difficulties of 2024, which included personal losses such as the passing of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun.

“2024 was a tough year, but it taught me to trust myself more,” she shared. “It reminded me of the importance of health and made me believe that time will reveal the reasons behind every challenge.”

With her new year already underway, Malaika appears ready to embrace 2025 with resilience and optimism, continuing to inspire fans with her candid reflections and glamorous updates.