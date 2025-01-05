Malaika Arora offers fans a glimpse of her first workday in 2025

Actress Malaika Arora recently shared a sneak peek into her first working day of 2025 with her fans. On Sunday, she posted a photo on Instagram from her makeup room, capturing a mirror selfie.
In the image, Malaika sat on a chair with a no-makeup look while her hair and makeup team work in the background, preparing her for her transformation. She captioned the post, “1st working day of 2025.”
Earlier, the actress had shared a video of herself getting ready to welcome the New Year, showcasing her style as she kicked off 2025.
Reflecting on 2024, Malaika shared a heartfelt note about the challenges and growth she experienced. She described the year as a journey of self-discovery, emphasising the importance of trusting herself and prioritising her health—physical, emotional, and mental.
The note came after responding to a public comment by her ex, Arjun Kapoor, about being “single.” In the post, Malaika candidly acknowledged the difficulties of 2024, which included personal losses such as the passing of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun.
“2024 was a tough year, but it taught me to trust myself more,” she shared. “It reminded me of the importance of health and made me believe that time will reveal the reasons behind every challenge.”
With her new year already underway, Malaika appears ready to embrace 2025 with resilience and optimism, continuing to inspire fans with her candid reflections and glamorous updates.