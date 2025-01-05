Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her Uruguay getaway with husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta is currently vacationing in Uruguay with her husband Gene Goodenough and has offered fans a peek into their luxurious trip. Preity shared pictures and videos showcasing their adventures on Instagram.
The first featured the couple posing on a beach, followed by a clip highlighting the stunning landscapes of Punta del Este. Other snapshots included flowers, hotel antiques, food, and a video of Preity flaunting her hair. A selfie of the duo dining at a restaurant rounded off the collection.
She captioned the post with heart and evil eye emojis, using Nick Jonas' song This is Heaven as background music.
Preity married Gene in 2016, and the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021. Recently, she reminisced about starting the year with a memorable trip to Peru and expressed gratitude for 2024, which included her return to acting and various travels.
On the work front, Preity will soon make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol.