Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her Uruguay getaway with husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta is currently vacationing in Uruguay with her husband Gene Goodenough and has offered fans a peek into their luxurious trip. Preity shared pictures and videos showcasing their adventures on Instagram.

The first featured the couple posing on a beach, followed by a clip highlighting the stunning landscapes of Punta del Este. Other snapshots included flowers, hotel antiques, food, and a video of Preity flaunting her hair. A selfie of the duo dining at a restaurant rounded off the collection.