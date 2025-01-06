Anupam Kher raves about Cannes-winning 'All We Imagine as Light' as it premiers on OTT

Anupam Kher, a long-standing member of Indian filmmaking industry, has showered praise on the critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light, directed by the visionary Payal Kapadia. This cinematic gem, which recently graced the screens of viewers on OTT, has not only captivated audiences worldwide but also made history as the first Indian film in decades to compete in the main competition at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year.

As per a media source Anupam, was deeply moved by the film. Accordign to the source he said, "All We Imagine as Light has left a profound impact on me. It’s rare to come across a film that not only tells a story but also stirs something deep within you. The narrative, the visuals, and the performances all come together so seamlessly, creating an experience that lingers in your heart. I want to congratulate the entire team for their incredible hard work and for earning the recognition they truly deserve."