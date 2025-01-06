Bollywood stars take on behind-the-scenes roles in 2025

Bollywood actors are redefining their creative boundaries in 2025, stepping beyond their familiar on-screen personas and embracing behind-the-scenes roles. With an expanding vision, these stars are proving their multifaceted talents in direction, production, and more, contributing to the evolution of the Indian film industry in groundbreaking ways.
Here’s a glimpse of the stars who are making waves behind the camera this year:
Ajay Devgn as Director
Ajay Devgn is back in the director’s chair with an eagerly awaited untitled project, reuniting with his longtime friend and co-star, Akshay Kumar. Fans are buzzing with excitement to witness Ajay’s distinctive storytelling vision unfold on the big screen, marking yet another milestone in his versatile career.
Vir Das as Director
Globally acclaimed actor and comedian Vir Das is set to showcase his directorial flair with Happy Patel. Starring the talented Imran Khan, this film marks Vir’s debut behind the camera. Produced under the mentorship of Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan, Happy Patel builds on the successful partnership between Vir and Imran, who previously captivated audiences in Delhi Belly. Expectations are sky-high for this dynamic collaboration.
Anshuman Jha as Director
Lakadbaggha star Anshuman Jha steps into the director’s chair for the first time with the thrilling black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Shot in the UK, the film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, and Paresh Pahuja, and has already garnered international acclaim. Set for release in India in early 2025, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is sure to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and fresh perspective.
Shahid Kapoor as Producer
In 2025, Shahid Kapoor embraces his entrepreneurial spirit by producing a trilogy based on Amish Tripathi’s captivating period mythological war saga. This ambitious project marks his debut as a producer, with Shahid not only starring in but also producing the trilogy in collaboration with Netflix. With the grandeur of epic films like Baahubali, this project is poised to be a game-changer in Indian cinema.
Rajkummar Rao as Producer
After the resounding success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao ventures into production with the crime comedy Toaster. This exciting project, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and helmed by director Vivek Daschaudhary, marks Rajkummar’s foray into producing alongside his acting career. Set to begin production in early 2025, Toaster promises to be a fresh, engaging experience, with Netflix backing the project for a later release in the year.
As 2025 unfolds, these Bollywood stars are not just reimagining their roles but are also pioneering a new wave of creative storytelling in Indian cinema, proving that the magic of Bollywood extends far beyond the camera lens.