Mira Rajput reveals goals she aims to achieve in 2025

Earlier, Mira had shared glimpses from her vacation in the Maldives, where she and Shahid, along with their children Misha and Zain, jetted off to the island paradise to ring in the New Year. She also posted a romantic snapshot from her getaway with husband Shahid Kapoor, showing the couple holding hands.

Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Come away with me." In the picture, the Jab We Met actor is seen shirtless while holding Mira’s hand on the beach. Additionally, Mira shared photos of delicious meals, including a pizza, with the caption, "No cheating. Share the most recent food photo from your camera roll." Shahid also shared a photo on his Instagram, where he is seen sporting a rugged beard.

On the professional front, Shahid is preparing for the release of his next action thriller, Deva. On New Year's, the makers shared a striking new poster from the film showing Shahid in an intense look. The film is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025.