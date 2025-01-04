Shahid Kapoor stuns in ‘Deva’ motion poster, teaser to be launched on January 5

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming action thriller Deva is already creating a buzz, and the excitement has hit a new high with the release of a brand-new motion poster. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is gearing up for a massive teaser launch event on January 5, 2025, at Carter Road Amphitheatre in Mumbai.
In the latest poster, Shahid stuns in a rugged new look, striking a bold dance pose while holding a gun. With his raw energy and signature swag, the actor promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The motion poster has left fans eager for more, setting the stage for the teaser launch. The fan event on January 5 will be a grand celebration, giving fans an exclusive first look at Deva’s teaser.
Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be an adrenaline-pumping start to 2025. The action thriller is reportedly packed with gripping sequences, high-octane drama, and Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar.