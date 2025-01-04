Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar promises love, chaos, and laughter

Mudassar Aziz, known for crowd-pleasers like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Happy Bhag Jayegi, is back with another comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in a tale of relationships, mischief, and endless laughter. The movie is set to release on February 21, 2025.
The quirky motion poster—featuring a man’s shoe stuck between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti—has already grabbed attention online, hinting at a chaotic love story with a twist. The tagline ‘Not a love triangle, but a love circle’ adds to the intrigue.
While plot details are under wraps, the film promises to dive into tangled romances where the past clashes with the present, creating hilarious outcomes. Talking about the project, Mudassar shared, “I love making movies that bring families together and leave audiences smiling. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ celebrates the funny, relatable side of relationships.”
Producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh are bringing back Pooja Entertainment’s signature comedy magic, reminiscent of hits like Biwi No. 1.
Jackky called it a fresh take on modern relationships, praising the lead trio’s chemistry and the film’s ability to deliver hearty laughs. With Mudassar’s knack for witty storytelling and a stellar cast, Mere Husband Ki Biwi looks set to be a perfect family entertainer.