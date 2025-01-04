Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar promises love, chaos, and laughter

The quirky motion poster—featuring a man’s shoe stuck between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti—has already grabbed attention online, hinting at a chaotic love story with a twist. The tagline ‘Not a love triangle, but a love circle’ adds to the intrigue.

While plot details are under wraps, the film promises to dive into tangled romances where the past clashes with the present, creating hilarious outcomes. Talking about the project, Mudassar shared, “I love making movies that bring families together and leave audiences smiling. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ celebrates the funny, relatable side of relationships.”