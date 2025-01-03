Sanya Sagar shares her experience working in ‘Party Till I Die’ and her dream role

Sanya sagar, who recently starred in the gripping thriller series Party Till I Die, is stoked about her role in the show. “Laiba is a lively and confident young woman, fully aware of her beauty and charm, and she uses it to her advantage to get what she wants. I was drawn to this character because beneath her flawless public image lies a deep sense of inner turmoil. Laiba’s world revolves around seeking love and validation, which she lacks at home after her mother leaves her at a young age, and her strained relationship with her father. Her complexity goes beyond what you’d expect, and I found that quite intriguing,” says Sanya.

Sharing her experience working on the show, she shares, “Party Till I Die is a dark comedy, and that was quite challenging for me as an actor. While the show is comedic for the audience, we, the actors, were living out the darker truth behind it. As a method actor, I pride myself on keeping my performances authentic, so when it came to crying, it had to be real. There’s a murder in every episode, so not only was I experiencing personal pain, but also inflicting it on others. It was a whirlwind of emotions—panic, horror, pain, and constant tears over 14 intense days. The emotional strain began to feel real, and sometimes right after finishing a traumatic scene, we’d be asked to switch gears to a comedic moment. That quick shift was incredibly tough. But it was a great learning experience for me, and the entire team, especially director Akhilesh Vats, helped bring everything together in the end.”

Looking ahead, Sanya is excited about her upcoming projects, Tairaaki and A Mosquito in the Ear (AMITE). “Both projects are extremely special to me. In AMITE, I play Sister Teresina, and in Tairaaki, I portray Shipra. There are similarities in these roles, and I’ve deeply invested in both. AMITE is a dramedy about adoption, inspired by the Italian graphic novel Una Zanzara nell’Orecchio by Andrea Ferraris. Directed by Nicola Rinciari, I had the privilege of working with talented actors like Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi,” she says.

Tairaaki, on the other hand, is particularly close to my heart because it marks my first leading role in a film. Directed by Kunal Mehta, it’s a sports drama that aligns with my love for sports. It’s about swimming, and it reflects my thoughts on how some sports are valued over others in our country. I’m grateful to be playing the eponymous character in a story that speaks to me personally, with the hope that it might bring about even a small change in perspectives.”

Finally, when asked about her dream role, Sanya says, “Imagine a warrior princess in a dystopian, futuristic world—a blend of Princess Mononoke and Dune, with the grit of Sicario. A strong, fearless protagonist, shaped by a dark past, who wears a tough, androgynous exterior to mask emotional trauma. Life is hard, and these characters teach us that survival requires fighting back and standing for something.”

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112