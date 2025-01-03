Amitt K Singh on his role in ‘Mohrey’, upcoming projects, and the future of OTT content

Amitt K Singh, known for his roles in Bhaukaal, Mission Mangal, and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, is thrilled about his latest series Mohrey, a gripping crime thriller set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. The series, directed by Mukul Abhyankar, also features Jaaved Jaafri, Neeraj Kabi, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Suchitra Pillai.

Elaborating on his role, Amitt explains, “Reza has many shades to his character. He’s impulsive and unpredictable, and his background and surroundings are very different from the rest of the cast. That made it challenging, but it was a lot of fun to explore. As an actor, it wasn’t much different from other genres. I created a playlist for my character and different scenes, which really helped me get into the zone.”

The Police Factory actor is looking forward to his upcoming projects, Wahham and Courage. “Both are based on true events. In Wahham, I play a CBI officer in rural Uttar Pradesh, while in Courage, I portray a doctor living in the United States. Both films are in the post-production stage,” he shares.

On his criteria for choosing roles, Amitt reveals, “When I hear a character brief, I need to feel either deeply connected or entirely disconnected. If it’s the latter, I see it as a challenge and approach it using three essential principles: obligation, choice, and approach. This method, inspired by actor and theatre exponent Eric Morris’s system, has always worked wonders for me. I don’t have a specific dream role, but I do have a dream to work with visionary directors, and Hansal Mehta sir is at the top of the list.”

Having worked on both web series and films, Amitt says both mediums are quite unique. “Feature films provide an immersive experience on the big screen, while OTT allows you to enjoy content from the comfort of your home. For me, the story and character matter more than the medium. That being said, OTT has given more opportunities to talented actors, and its content allows actors to push their limits and perform more freely.”

When asked if he is satisfied with his journey in the industry so far, Amitt responds, “I’d say I’ve been lucky to work with experienced actors and have learned a lot from them. As they say, you’re the product of your past, so if I’m doing well today, my past learning has shaped it. I just want to keep working, taking on challenging roles, and getting opportunities to work with my dream directors. I want to tell stories that make the world a better place. It may sound dramatic, but I just want to keep working, learning, earning the love of viewers, and taking something valuable from each project I do.”

