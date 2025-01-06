Two Glen Powells at the Golden Globes 2025? Actor meets look-alike in a heartwarming red carpet surprise

The 2025 Golden Globe red carpet saw not one, but two Glen Powells, creating one of the most heartwarming moments of the evening. Look-alike contest winners for both Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet were invited to walk the prestigious red carpet in Los Angeles, leading to some amusing and touching interactions.

The two look-alikes posed for photos, proudly holding placards that read: "I won a look-alike contest, and now I am at the Golden Globes." However, the highlight came when the real Glen encountered his doppelganger.