Two Glen Powells at the Golden Globes 2025? Actor meets look-alike in a heartwarming red carpet surprise

The actor embraced his double warmly, took a selfie together, and, in a particularly charming gesture, introduced him to his mother
Glen Powell (L); Glen Powell with his look-alike (R)
The 2025 Golden Globe red carpet saw not one, but two Glen Powells, creating one of the most heartwarming moments of the evening. Look-alike contest winners for both Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet were invited to walk the prestigious red carpet in Los Angeles, leading to some amusing and touching interactions.

The two look-alikes posed for photos, proudly holding placards that read: "I won a look-alike contest, and now I am at the Golden Globes." However, the highlight came when the real Glen encountered his doppelganger.

In a video making rounds on X, Glen is seen spotting his look-alike and enthusiastically making his way over. The actor embraced his double warmly, took a selfie together, and, in a particularly charming gesture, introduced him to his mother.

The actor had brought his parents to the Golden Globes, earning praise for including his family in the event. This interaction with his look-alike further endeared him to fans online.

Glen Powell Sr., from left, Cyndy Powell, and Glen Powell arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes
Glen Powell Sr., from left, Cyndy Powell, and Glen Powell arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes Jordan Strauss via AP

Social media erupted with positive reactions to the encounter. One user commented, "This is so adorable," while another declared, "My man's winning the red carpet this year." The video quickly went viral, highlighting the genuine warmth and humour of the moment.

Glen Powell (L); Glen Powell with his look-alike (R)
Glen Powell

