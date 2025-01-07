Aamir Khan praises son Junaid’s ‘Loveyapa’

The buzz around Loveyapa is reaching new heights as Aamir Khan shares his excitement for his son Junaid Khan’s debut theatrical release. Featuring Junaid and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, the modern romance has already charmed audiences with its title track, which garnered over 15 million views within 24 hours of release.
Recently, Aamir Khan attended a play featuring his son Junaid at Prithvi Theatre and spoke candidly about Loveyapa. “I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way cell phones influence our lives and the interesting stories born out of it have been captured beautifully,” he said.
Aamir was particularly impressed by Khushi Kapoor, likening her presence to her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. “When I saw Khushi, I felt like I was watching Sridevi. Her energy is incredible. I am a huge fan of Sridevi,” he added. Junaid Khan, visibly thrilled about his big-screen debut, said, “This is a very new kind of role for me, quite different from Maharaj. It’s a challenging experience, and I’m very excited about this theatrical release.” Set against a vibrant backdrop, Loveyapa explores the complexities of modern relationships. Directed with finesse, the film is poised to win hearts across generations.