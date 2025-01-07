Aamir Khan praises son Junaid’s ‘Loveyapa’

Aamir was particularly impressed by Khushi Kapoor, likening her presence to her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. “When I saw Khushi, I felt like I was watching Sridevi. Her energy is incredible. I am a huge fan of Sridevi,” he added. Junaid Khan, visibly thrilled about his big-screen debut, said, “This is a very new kind of role for me, quite different from Maharaj. It’s a challenging experience, and I’m very excited about this theatrical release.” Set against a vibrant backdrop, Loveyapa explores the complexities of modern relationships. Directed with finesse, the film is poised to win hearts across generations.