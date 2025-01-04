Tiger Shroff amazes fans with jaw-dropping kick in latest training video

Tiger Shroff, widely admired for his fitness, high-octane action sequences, and exceptional dance moves, has once again amazed his fans with a glimpse of his intense training routine.

The Baaghi star shared a video showcasing a jaw-dropping kick that left his followers in awe. In the clip, Tiger executes a powerful aerial kick, landing it expertly on his trainer. The impressive move has fans eagerly imagining how such stunts might translate to the big screen.