Tiger Shroff amazes fans with jaw-dropping kick in latest training video

Tiger Shroff, widely admired for his fitness, high-octane action sequences, and exceptional dance moves, has once again amazed his fans with a glimpse of his intense training routine.
The Baaghi star shared a video showcasing a jaw-dropping kick that left his followers in awe. In the clip, Tiger executes a powerful aerial kick, landing it expertly on his trainer. The impressive move has fans eagerly imagining how such stunts might translate to the big screen.
Captioning the video, Tiger wrote, “Not usually proud of any of my skills... but this is one where I wonder how TF I did it. Haven’t seen this one on... yet. Bhaijaan g**e bach gaye sorry @nadeemkhiladi786.” The comments section was flooded with praise from fans, with remarks like, “Flying machine,” “Super move,” and more.
Known for regularly sharing snippets of his fitness journey, Tiger continues to inspire fans with his dedication and skill.
On the professional front, Tiger is gearing up for his next action-packed film, Baaghi 4. Directed by A Harsha and featuring a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, the film is set to hit cinemas on September 5.
Harnaaz’s Bollywood debut adds another layer of excitement to the film, where Tiger will reprise his iconic role as Ronny, continuing the legacy of the beloved Baaghi series.
