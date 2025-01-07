Khushi, Janhvi recreate ‘Loveyapa Hogaya’ hookstep, Boney Kapoor makes special appearance

In a hilarious twist that included a cameo from their ‘papa’ Boney Kapoor, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hook step of the song Loveyapa Hogaya from the upcoming film Loveyapa.

Khushi shared a reel video on her Instagram. In the clip, the two girls are seen doing the hookstep of the track, originally picturised on Junaid Khan and Janhvi’s sister. Boney Kapoor makes a hilarious special appearance in the background.

“Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa,” Khushi captioned the post.

Janhvi and Khushi’s half brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made a special comment about their father. He wrote: “Best alaap ever!!” While, actor Varun Dhawan dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.