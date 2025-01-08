Hrithik Roshan recalls being ‘shy’ during his Bollywood debut 25 years ago, thanks media for shaping his journey

In a candid speech, Hrithik reflected on his journey, acknowledging the media's role in shaping him as both a person and an actor. He shared a surprising anecdote from his early days, revealing his extreme shyness at the time of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai's release.

“25 years! I remember 25 years back when Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was releasing, I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event,” he was quoted as saying.

“25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I’m still as shy. This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years.”

“I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions,” he stated.