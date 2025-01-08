Hrithik Roshan recalls being ‘shy’ during his Bollywood debut 25 years ago, thanks media for shaping his journey

Hrithik Roshan is marking a significant milestone in his career this month: 25 years in the Indian film industry. His debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, released in 2000, and on January 14, he will celebrate a quarter-century as an actor. Adding to the celebratory month, Hrithik will also celebrate his 51st birthday on January 10.
To commemorate this special occasion, Hrithik recently held an informal gathering with members of the Indian media in Mumbai. During the meeting, he expressed heartfelt gratitude for their support throughout his career, stated reports.
In a candid speech, Hrithik reflected on his journey, acknowledging the media's role in shaping him as both a person and an actor. He shared a surprising anecdote from his early days, revealing his extreme shyness at the time of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai's release.
“25 years! I remember 25 years back when Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was releasing, I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event,” he was quoted as saying.
“25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I’m still as shy. This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years.”
“I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions,” he stated.
“Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable, I grew with that. Sometimes you made me feel responsible, sometimes you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy!” he added with a touch of humour.
His heartfelt words were met with enthusiastic cheers from the media present at the intimate event organised by the actor to celebrate his 25th anniversary in the industry. Hrithik concluded his speech by acknowledging the media's role in shaping public perception of him.
“You know, it is you speaking to them, telling them how to see me, and how to understand me. It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me, contributing so much to my journey,” he said.
Directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai launched Hrithik into stardom. To further celebrate his milestone anniversary, the film will be re-released in theaters on his birthday.