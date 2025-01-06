Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ Hrithik Roshan impresses fans with toned physique and inspirational message

Hrithik Roshan has once again set the bar high for fitness goals, sharing a striking photo of himself flexing his impressive biceps. The image, showcasing his toned and muscular physique, has left fans in awe and serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication to maintaining his fitness.

With his 51st birthday approaching on January 10, Hrithik’s remarkable physique, complete with visible six-pack abs and biceps, provides major fitness inspiration and motivation for countless fans. The photo also serves as a timely reminder for those who may have already started to waver on their New Year’s fitness resolutions.