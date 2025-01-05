Fitness Goals: Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires fans with her power-packed workout video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is kicked off 2025 with a bang! The actress, known for her dedication to fitness, left fans inspired with a video showcasing her intense workout routine. Celebrity trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, who works with stars like Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, and Suriya, shared a clip on Instagram featuring the 44-year-old actress performing two dynamic full-body exercises.

In the first, she demonstrated impressive single-leg jumps, maintaining perfect form with her spine straight and arms by her side. The second exercise saw Kareena in a challenging seated position, lifting weights as she performed punches, keeping her back neutral throughout.