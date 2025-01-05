Fitness Goals: Kareena Kapoor Khan inspires fans with her power-packed workout video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is kicked off 2025 with a bang! The actress, known for her dedication to fitness, left fans inspired with a video showcasing her intense workout routine. Celebrity trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, who works with stars like Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, and Suriya, shared a clip on Instagram featuring the 44-year-old actress performing two dynamic full-body exercises.
In the first, she demonstrated impressive single-leg jumps, maintaining perfect form with her spine straight and arms by her side. The second exercise saw Kareena in a challenging seated position, lifting weights as she performed punches, keeping her back neutral throughout.
Kareena’s commitment to her fitness journey resonated with fans. The comment section was flooded with praise, with one user simply stating ‘Queen,’ while another admiring her dedication even after having two children, commenting “Even after two kids! Insane.” Another fan exclaimed, “OMG! Wow,” highlighting the intensity of Kareena's workout.
Beyond the inspiring workout video, Kareena’s 2025 has begun with a heartwarming gesture from her eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress shared pictures on her social media featuring Taimur carrying her heels, with the caption, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy New Year, friends. More Pictures coming soon. Stay tuned. (This year and forever, serving Mom. Happy New Year, friends. More pictures coming soon. Stay tuned.)”
Kareena’s dedication to fitness and the love from her family are setting the tone for a prosperous and healthy 2025!