Kangana Ranaut talks about extending invitation to Priyanka Gandhi for ‘Emergency’

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie Emergency, has shared that she extended an invitation to politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country. The actress, who portrays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film, spoke with a new agency in the run up to the film’s release on January 17.

She told said, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, ‘You should watch the emergency’. She was very gracious’. She said, ‘Yeah may be’. So let's see if they would want to watch the film. I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations”.